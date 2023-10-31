Webinar to explore how attitudes towards meat will impact future demand

An upcoming webinar hosted by AHDB is set to explore how consumer attitudes towards meat and dairy will impact future demand.

The webinar, taking place on 2 November, will cover consumer concerns, trust in farming and reputational themes such as health, environment, welfare and buying British.

Data from a recent AHDB study will be shared after running for five years, and the webinar will take a deep dive into consumer impressions of British agriculture.

It will explore the reasons behind the data, such as why 71% of UK adults agreed that farming was a trustworthy profession, up there with teachers at 67% and doctors at 78%.

Carrie McDermid, AHDB's head of marketing, will highlight the importance of consumer marketing and advertising for the farming industry.

She will explore how market intelligence work is used to inform industry and consumers on the facts about meat and dairy.

“With everyone continuing to feel the effects of the cost-of-living crisis and consumers thinking more and more about their food choices, it’s never been so important for farmers and producers to prove the worth of their food.

“The goal of this webinar is not just to inform current consumer attitudes and opinions of British agriculture, but more importantly to explore how this will affect future demand and future opportunities.

"By assessing future considerations, we can ensure we are doing all we can to support farmers to be as well-informed as possible, helping them to adapt to evolving consumer needs and back the reputation of British farming.”

Those interested in the webinar can sign up online.