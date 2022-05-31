Week-long campaign of activities to promote Welsh farming

A week-long campaign of activities and events will promote Welsh food and agriculture to politicians, stakeholders and the wider public.

NFU Cymru's Celebration of Welsh Food & Farming Week, taking place from 6 June, will see events promoting positive messaging about Welsh agriculture.

On the first day, Welsh farmers are being encouraged to take to Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to highlight the importance of farming to Wales and its communities.

Farmers are being encouraged to tweet using the hashtags #WelshFarmingWeek and #WythnosFfermioCymreig and tag the union in their posts.

The day after, on 7 June, NFU Cymru will take Welsh farming to the heart of Cardiff Bay with a special Celebration of Welsh Food & Farming event at the Senedd.

The reception will also see the union launch its new policy document setting out its priorities for the upcoming Agriculture (Wales) Bill.

Members of the Senedd attending the event will be encouraged to support Welsh agriculture over the course of this Welsh Parliament.

On 8 June, NFU Cymru is heading north to Clwyd, where it will join forces with the Cows on Tour team to share the farm to fork story with Denbighshire primary school children.

Day four of the Celebration of Welsh Food & Farming Week - 9 June - will see the second NFU Cymru Sustainable Farming Conference held at Trewarren Farm in St Ishmael’s, Pembrokeshire.

One of the highlights of the conference is likely to be the ‘Farming in practice’ session, which will see a farmer panel showcasing the economic, environmental, social and cultural contribution of farming in Wales.

A week of promotional activity will draw to a close on 10 June with Members of the Senedd invited to local on-farm meetings across Wales.

The visits will be an opportunity for members to engage with politicians and discuss the opportunities and challenges facing Welsh agriculture at this juncture.

NFU Cymru President Aled Jones said: “There is no getting away from the fact that Welsh farming is facing significant challenges at present and has done for some time.

"That’s why NFU Cymru felt it was really important to host this series of events to spread positive messaging about our role in feeding the nation healthy, climate friendly food, while enhancing the environment and ensuring prosperous rural communities.

"We have an exciting week of activities planned across Wales and I hope we can see the industry unite over the course of the week to champion Welsh agriculture.”

Those interested in attending the event are being asked to register through the NFU Cymru website or by calling the union's office on 01982 554200.