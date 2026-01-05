Weight loss drugs could reshape demand for British meat, eggs and dairy

Rising use of weight loss injections could reshape demand for British red meat, eggs and dairy in 2026, as shoppers prioritise high-protein diets and smaller portion sizes.

Levy organisation AHDB says the rapid growth in GLP-1 weight loss drugs is already influencing food purchasing habits, with implications for UK livestock producers supplying affordable, nutrient-dense protein.

New research from Worldpanel by Numerator shows 4.1% of British households were using the drugs in 2025, a figure expected to increase next year. That shift is likely to favour lean animal proteins, placing fresh emphasis on the role of British beef, lamb, pork, egg and dairy producers.

Vanessa Adamson, retail and consumer insight manager at AHDB, said “lean primary red meat, natural yoghurt, milk and eggs are likely to be popular” among consumers using GLP-1 drugs, as they seek meals “packed with protein for muscle maintenance”.

For farmers, this trend comes against a backdrop of ongoing pressure to deliver affordable food while managing high input costs. AHDB points to UK research showing the cost of healthy eating remains a “barrier” for many households, highlighting the challenge for producers of maintaining margins while meeting demand for competitively priced, high-quality protein.

Despite these pressures, consumer intentions suggest continued opportunity for the livestock and dairy sectors. A YouGov/AHDB Pulse survey found 26% of consumers plan to reduce their intake of ultra-processed foods, while 23% aim to cut back on sugar, fat and salt. Alongside this, 14% said they want to increase protein intake, reinforcing the importance of animal-derived protein in future diets.

Age-related differences in eating habits may also influence demand patterns. Younger consumers are more focused on short-term wellness outcomes such as higher protein intake, improved energy levels and body image, while those aged over 55 are more likely to maintain a balanced diet and have the time and skills to cook meals from raw ingredients — supporting demand for fresh meat, eggs and dairy.

AHDB has previously underlined the nutritional credentials of red meat, noting that haem iron is “absorbed more efficiently than non-haem iron from plant foods”. It also highlights the so-called “meat factor”, where red meat improves the absorption of iron from plant foods when eaten together.

“This makes red meat and iron-rich plants such as broccoli, kale and beans the perfect pairing, supporting a healthier dietary pattern,” the organisation said.

As farmers look ahead to 2026, AHDB believes changing consumer behaviour linked to weight management and health goals presents opportunities across the supply chain.

Lean cuts of meat are increasingly being promoted as an affordable source of protein, while the dairy sector is highlighting nutrient density, probiotics and sustainable production — trends that could influence breeding decisions, finishing systems and marketing strategies on farm in the year ahead.