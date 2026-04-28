Well-known farming faces line up for RSABI football fundraiser

Farming personalities — including stars of BBC’s This Farming Life — are set to take to the pitch in a major charity football tournament aimed at bringing the agricultural community together and raising awareness of mental health support.

Agricultural charity RSABI has opened spectator sign-up for its farmer fundraiser, which will be held at McDiarmid Park in Perth on 7 June.

The seven-a-side event, hosted at the home of St Johnstone FC, comes during a high-profile summer for football following the club’s return to the Premiership.

The tournament will feature a dedicated This Farming Life team in what organisers describe as a first-of-its-kind event, giving fans the chance to see well-known figures from the series compete on the pitch.

Among those taking part are Callum Lindsay, Ally and Noah Williamson, Rob Smith and Adam Johnstone, alongside Ben Imrie and Ewan Irvine.

They will be joined by a range of familiar names from across Scottish agriculture, including farmer comedian and RSABI ambassador Jim Smith, YouTuber Crawford Niven and Scottish Farmer’s Glen Barclay.

Teams representing rural businesses such as Bell Ingram, Gillespie Macandrew, Galbraith and United Auctions are also set to compete.

Interest has been strong, with all team places now filled and a waiting list in place. While attendance is free, organisers are encouraging spectators to register in advance to help plan the event.

As well as providing a day of entertainment, the initiative is designed to highlight the importance of wellbeing in farming. By bringing together farmers, crofters and others working in agriculture, the event aims to promote the benefits of staying active, connecting with others and seeking support when needed.

A limited number of hospitality packages are also available for those attending, offering pitchside views, while sponsorship opportunities remain open for businesses looking to get involved.

Pauline Macmillan, head of fundraising at RSABI, said the response to the event had been particularly encouraging, with entries filling quickly and strong interest from across the sector.

She said the involvement of well-known figures would help draw a crowd, adding that the tournament offers “an important opportunity to bring people together and raise awareness of the support RSABI provides across the agricultural community”.

RSABI hopes the event will attract a strong turnout, not only to support the teams but to underline the importance of mental health and community in what can often be an isolated industry.