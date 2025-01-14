Welsh beef and sheep farmers needed for emissions project

Beef and sheep farmers from Wales are needed to take part in a project that wants to develop breeding strategies that reduce greenhouse gases.

The aim of the ‘Breeding better beef and sheep’ project is to help livestock producers make better breeding decisions that are also practical and affordable.

Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) is collaborating with Mentera to recruit a small group of farmers for the programme, as well as other stakeholders.

Beef and sheep farmers often face unclear guidance on how to lower emissions, slowing the industry’s progress, according to the levy organisation.

It added that red meat producers who want to take part must be interested in improved breeding management and driving genetic progress on their farms.

They must also be willing to complete a carbon footprint analysis and explore the cost benefits to assess the impact of any changes.

HCC’s Dr Heather McCalman said: “We are pleased to be involved in this new, multi-disciplinary project and look forward to working with Welsh farmers and other industry partners to work towards net zero.

"We hope that this project will give the red meat industry in Wales robust evidence to help us promote the sustainability credentials of PGI Welsh Lamb and Welsh Beef to the consumer.

"By reviewing global breeding methods and collecting data from five case study farms in Wales - along with 15 other farms across the UK - the project will identify practical and affordable breeding strategies to cut emissions and improve profitability."

The project is one of 15 funded by the AFN Network+ that are designed to support the farming industry through the transition to net zero by 2050.

The AFN Network+ is a three-year project set up in 2022 with £5 million funding from UK Research and Innovation (UKRI).

Dr Non Williams, of Mentera added: “We are grateful of the opportunity to collaborate with several academic and industry representatives on this exciting project.

"It will bring together like-minded individuals, and will enable Welsh farmers to inform breeding decisions to help work towards net zero, alongside other progressive and forward-thinking farmers.”

Interested farmers who want to participate should contact HCC's Dr Heather McCalman by the deadline of 3 February 2025.