Welsh beef and sheep farmers urged to join innovative grass production project

Beef and sheep farmers in Wales have been invited to join an innovative grass production project before the upcoming deadline in one week's time.

Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) is a collaborative funder of GrasscheckGB and is seeking two more beef and sheep farms to join the project.

The project aims to give farmers the skills and equipment needed to monitor weather and measure their grass yield and quality.

It works with nine beef and sheep farmers across Wales who measure grass weekly, and submit grass samples for analysis every fortnight during the growing season.

This is in order to better manage grazed grassland and improve grass utilisation, farm profitability and sustainability.

HCC’s research executive, Dr Heather McCalman, explained more: “We know that Wales is one of the best places to grow grass in the world.

"This means we can rear high quality livestock mainly using grazed pasture, the sun and rainwater, rather than buying in costly imported feed.

"We are currently looking to offer two Welsh farm businesses the exciting opportunity to participate in the GrasscheckGB project and there is still time to apply before the application window closes on 19 February.”

The project, a collaborative venture across the red meat and dairy sectors in Wales, England and Scotland, offers farmers involved the skills and equipment needed to monitor weather and measure their grass yield and quality.

Soil moisture, temperature and weather readings are also collated, giving a picture of all elements needed to grow grass efficiently.

Results are then shared across the industry for sector-wide benefit and understanding.

Rachael Madeley-Davies, HCC’s head of sustainability, encouraged Welsh farmers to apply for this 'excellent opportunity'.

She said: "Our vision for the future of the red meat industry and our farmers here in Wales is one of profitability, efficiency and sustainability.

"Projects like GrasscheckGB will give the industry the tools needed to make informed decisions for their farming business and lead the way in producing excellent grass."

Applications should be made by the end of day on 19 February.