Welsh Beef PGI traceability to be backed by forensic science

Welsh produced beef will be included in an award-winning programme that seeks to authenticate genuine meat products through forensic science.

Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales' (HCC) partnership with technology company Oritain will deliver farm-to-fork traceability for PGI Welsh Beef.

Both organisations first used the technology in 2018 to authenticate PGI Welsh Lamb products.

Oritain uses a combination of forensic science and statistical models to trace and analyse the origin of products and raw materials.

The firm analyses the naturally-occurring elements in Welsh Beef PGI that the cattle absorb from their environment.

This forensic science is the same science that has been used in the criminal investigations field for over 40 years.

It means that Welsh farmers can be confident that the beef they rear and sell is protected as it moves through the supply chain.

It also provides both buyers and consumers with the assurance that the Welsh Beef they buy is the same meat that has been reared in Wales.

Gwyn Howells, HCC chief executive, said: “Since we took the bold step of partnering with Oritain to provide an extra layer of scientific assurance - we’ve been delighted with the results.

“Now we’re proud to take the next step and expand our partnership to include Welsh Beef as well as Welsh Lamb.

"This system, which is simpler than DNA testing and doesn’t rely on barcodes or labels, will give the ultimate reassurance to clients at home and abroad."