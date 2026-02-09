Welsh beef sector at crossroads as suckler herd numbers fall 40%

Wales’ suckler cow herds are facing a steep and sustained decline, prompting NFU Cymru to call for urgent action to secure the future of Welsh beef production.

The warning comes as new figures show the number of suckler herds in Wales has fallen by nearly 40% over the past two decades, raising concerns about the long-term viability of a sector central to rural communities and landscapes.

NFU Cymru highlighted the issue at a Celebration of Welsh Beef event held at chef Bryn Williams’ Porth Eirias restaurant in Colwyn Bay on Friday 6 February.

The event marked the launch of the union’s new report, Welsh Suckler Beef Production: Addressing Decline and Securing a Sustainable Future, developed by its Livestock and Less Favoured Area boards.

The report examines the outlook for Welsh suckler beef production and sets out recommendations aimed at halting decline while protecting the economic, environmental, social and cultural benefits the sector delivers.

Suckler cow herds have been a defining feature of Welsh farming for centuries, particularly in Less Favoured Areas where farming options are limited.

NFU Cymru says these systems play a vital role in habitat management, supporting biodiversity, reducing wildfire risk and converting grass and natural rainfall into high-quality protein.

Wales is currently home to around 6,000 suckler cow herds, contributing £390m to the economy and accounting for about 18.6% of total agricultural output.

However, herd numbers have dropped from 10,816 in 2004 to 6,595 in 2023, with rising production costs and tight margins placing increasing pressure on family-run businesses.

The report also highlights the added burden of bovine TB and what the union describes as a heavily regulated operating environment, which it says disproportionately affects smaller farms.

Despite these challenges, NFU Cymru points to strong consumer demand for Welsh beef, alongside increasing levels of UK beef imports, as a sign that opportunities remain if the right support is put in place.

The union is calling on the next Welsh government to introduce a targeted suckler herd support package to halt decline and rebuild critical mass within the sector.

It also wants a wider review of policy and regulation to ensure measures actively support suckler producers and the wider beef supply chain.

NFU Cymru is further urging ministers to commit to a ring-fenced farming budget of more than £500m a year, with at least 70% allocated to the universal layer of the Sustainable Farming Scheme to provide stability for farm businesses.

The Colwyn Bay event brought together politicians, supply chain representatives and farmers featured as case studies in the report, linking food production directly with the plate.

Guests were served a bespoke menu celebrating Welsh beef, showcasing the flavour and versatility of pedigree Welsh Black cattle.

Llanuwchllyn farmer Rhodri Jones, who supplies Welsh Black beef to Bryn Williams’ restaurants, spoke about the importance of suckler herds to upland farms, both as part of farming heritage and for managing land sustainably.

Host Bryn Williams highlighted the value of provenance, noting the growing demand among diners for locally sourced food and the high eating quality of PGI Welsh Beef.

NFU Cymru Livestock Board Chairman Rob Lewis said suckler herds remain fundamental to Welsh farming identity.

“Suckler cows are an intrinsic part of Welsh livestock farming and form an important part of our culture and heritage,” he said.

He acknowledged the long-term decline in herd numbers across Wales and Britain but said demand offered grounds for confidence.

“The fact that demand both at home and abroad remains high means that there are plenty of reasons for optimism,” he said.

Mr Lewis added that Wales’ climate, natural resources and farming expertise put the sector in a strong position for sustainable beef production in the future.

“With focussed support, fit-for-purpose policies and a regulatory backdrop that works with these businesses, Wales’ suckler herd can continue to be a success story for our environment, economy and culture,” he said.

He also thanked Bryn Williams and his team for helping to showcase the end result of Welsh farming.

“It’s been a fantastic spectacle in showcasing the outstanding product that Wales’ farmers bring to the table,” he said.

NFU Cymru said decisions taken by the next Welsh government will be critical in determining whether Wales’ suckler cow sector can stabilise and thrive for future generations.