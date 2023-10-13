Welsh Black in front of Cader Idris wins charity calendar competition

A Welsh Black with Cader Idris in the background has been chosen as the winning photograph for the Farmers’ Union of Wales' 2024 charity calendar.

The dual-purpose breed of cattle native to Wales is pictured in front of the Snowdonia mountain range, along with contrasting colours.

The stunning photo, taken by Sarah Carr, will feature on the union's cover of its new calendar for 2024, with £1 per sale going to Wales Air Ambulance.

The top prize for the front cover photograph is £250, which will be presented to Sarah Carr at the Royal Welsh Winter Fair, taking place on 27 November.

The other winners of the competition, whose photographs are displayed in the calendar, will receive a copy of the bilingual calendar.

FUW President Ian Rickman said: “The competition has proven popular again this year and it was a pleasure to look through the entries. It was no easy task mind, as so many wonderful images were sent in from across Wales.

“What this competition has highlighted again is that farming matters to all of us in one way or another and that our family farms are vital in not just the way of life here in Wales, but also in looking after the countryside and our livestock.

"Congratulations to all the winners and thank you for showcasing farming and our countryside in such a wonderful way.”

The calendars will be available to buy from the FUW's local county office.

They will also be sold on the FUW stand at the Royal Welsh Winter Fair for £5 each.