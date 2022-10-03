Welsh dairy farmer dies after bull incident during TB test

A Welsh dairy farmer has died after sustaining injuries in an incident involving a bull during a TB test.

Carmarthenshire dairy farmer Maldwyn Harries, 58, was attacked by the bull on Friday 23 September, according to media reports.

The tragedy occurred while he was testing his cattle for TB.

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that the incident took place on a farm in the Penybanc area, near Llandeilo.

Reverend Simon Bowkett, a family friend, said on social media: "Saddened today by the loss of a man locally that we counted a friend - killed by a bull while TB testing.

"If you pray then please pray with us for his poor family in their grief and sense of loss."

The Farmers Union of Wales (FUW) said it had also sent its condolences to Mr Harries' family.

The UK's safety watchdog, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), have launched an investigation into the incident.

It comes after the HSE recently published figures which showed that the 25 people were killed in agriculture in England, Scotland and Wales in the past year.

Of these, 22 were farm workers and three were members of the public, including a 9-year old child.

The figures were released in the summer as part of HSE's Fatal Injuries in Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing in GB Report 2021/22.