Welsh dairy farms sought for AHDB programme driving positive change

Welsh dairy farms are being sought to apply to a national programme by the AHDB which seeks to drive positives changes on-farm.

Successful applicants to the Strategic Dairy Farm programme will be appointed for three years and will collaborate with experts to develop a tailored plan.

The experiences of participating farms will be shared with other farmers, enabling them to learn from the insights gained.

The programme aims to enhance business resilience and performance across the dairy industry.

Led by farmers, it showcases best practices and demonstrations to provide other producers with ideas for enhancing their own businesses.

Doreen Anderson, AHDB’s knowledge exchange manager said the objective was to empower farmers to explore new ideas and embrace change within their businesses.

She added: "This is an excellent opportunity to collaborate with local farmers and industry experts to effect positive changes on your farm.”

Existing farms in the programme include those with year-round and block calving systems, as well as fully housed and extensively grazed operations.

Karen Halton of Chance Hall Farms, a former strategic dairy farmer, said the programme opened doors to industry specialists from all around the world.

"There is also lots to learn from others on Farm Walk days as well as them learning from us," she explained.

“As a business it has positively impacted change and development and helped us to make more data led decisions.

“Personally, if by showcasing and sharing our knowledge has influenced other farmers to make positive changes in the lives of their cows, then that is an amazing feeling."

Farmers interested the programme can contact Jamie McCoy at jamie.mccoy@ahdb.org.uk or James Hague at james.hague@ahdb.org.uk before 30 June.