Welsh Dairy Stockperson of Year award seeks dedicated farmers

This year's Welsh Dairy Stockperson of the Year award has launched for applications, highlighting the dedication of dairy stock managers from across Wales.

Now in its 11th year, the industry award, launched by NFU Cymru and NFU Mutual, aims to recognise the key role that a good dairy stockperson plays in a successful dairy enterprise.

They will be judged on their care and management of the herd, the breeding programme, their handling skills, their involvement in the dairy enterprise and their knowledge of Welsh dairy.

The closing date for entries is 27 September and the winner will be announced at this year’s Welsh Dairy Show, where they will receive £500 and a Welsh slate engraved cheese board.

Jonathan Wilkinson, NFU Cymru dairy board chairman, urged farmers and stock managers to consider nominating.

"As a dairy farmer, I am passionate about the agricultural industry and championing those individuals who go the extra mile to ensure they have happy, healthy cows is important," he said,

“I would urge you all to nominate a dairy farmer or manager in your area who you believe deserves to be recognised for their work within the industry.”

Rhys Williams, NFU Cymru Group Secretary, who will be judging on behalf of NFU Mutual this year, said good stockpeople were a major factor in determining best standards of animal welfare and the success of dairy enterprises.

"I am confident that this will be a keenly contested competition and one which NFU Mutual is pleased to support as the leading rural insurer in Wales.”

More information on the award is available on NFU Cymru's website, where there is an application form.