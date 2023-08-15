Welsh dairy to unveil UK's first electric milk haulage trucks

A £20m cheese factory based on Anglesey is set to become the first in the UK to unveil a BEV (battery electric vehicle) milk truck.

Mona Dairy, based in Holyhead, will launch the BEV tractor and trailer for milk haulage at this week's Anglesey Show.

The 25,000 sq ft factory on Mona Industrial Park opened this summer and is undergoing a multi-million pound expansion.

Managing director Ronald Akkerman says the move will increase the plant's capacity to produce more than 30,000 tons of Welsh and continental cheese every year.

And with the focus on lowering the site’s carbon footprint, the switch to electric vehicles for milk collection aims to help the dairy reach net zero.

Mr Akkerman said: “We are proud to have been the first dairy in the UK to introduce the Volvo BEV HGV tractor and trailer combination, it’s the first step towards the complete decarbonisation of our transport.

“Electric trucks are much quieter for communities, for our drivers and for the farms that we collect milk from, which is especially important for night-time collections."

He explained: “The pumping system on our trailer is also electric, allowing for much faster and very quiet loading of milk on farm.

"The Welsh countryside is a perfect match for a BEV tractor unit, as it will recover a lot of energy from braking and converts it into the electrical power that charges the vehicle’s battery.”

Speaking on behalf of Volvo and dealership Thomas Hardie Commercials, key account manager David Hill said the truck has a range of 190 miles (300 km).

It includes three electric motors, generating 666 HP and has six batteries, containing 540kWh of energy.

He said: “We are delighted to be involved in supplying an FM 4x2 fully electric tractor unit to Mona Dairy to demonstrate a net zero approach to the collection and transportation of milk.

“The vehicle will run for two weeks to prove the concept and results of the trial will enable Mona Dairy to confidently move forwards with the project.”