Welsh farmer and mum-of-three stars in Howden Insurance's blog

Howden Insurance have set up a Rural Community blog as part of their work on social media to contribute to farmers' efforts in showcasing British farming.

Bridging the gap between farm and the consumer is something that lots of farmers are trying to do in an effort to help more people understand the reality of what goes into producing their food.

They are inviting farmers to give their experiences in the industry, sharing their contributions to over 115,000 followers on Instagram.

Since starting the blog, Howden Insurance, previously known as A-Plan Rural Insurance, has worked with a great variety of farmers from differing backgrounds and locations all over the UK.

In their latest blog, they spoke with Ellie George (@crazy.farming.mum), who runs a mixed farm in Abergavenny, Wales.

She shared how her early experiences led to opportunities that started her farming career, the balance she strikes between farming and family life and a typical working day in her shoes.

