Welsh farmer appointed First Milk's new director

Mike Smith farms in partnership with his brother at Pelcomb Farm near Haverfordwest

Pembrokeshire farmer Mike Smith has been announced as First Milk's new director after Jim Baird was in the role for nine years.

Mike Smith is a First Milk member who has represented members since 2011, firstly as an area representative and latterly on the First Milk Member Council.

This appointment arises as Jim Baird, director and current vice-chairman, reached the end of his third term and must, therefore, stand down from the Board.

Smith farms in partnership with his brother Peter at Pelcomb Farm near Haverfordwest. The 650-acre farm runs a 450-cow autumn block calving herd.







He has previously chaired the Welsh Assembly Dairy Strategy Group and has been a member of its Dairy Task Force.

Chris Thomas, chairman of the British dairy co-operative, said he was 'delighted' with the announcement.

"His contribution to the business in the last 9 years as an area representative and council member has been considerable.

"I know he will represent members’ views and help drive the strategic direction of our co-operative in the years ahead."

Thomas expressed gratitude to Jim Baird for his 'significant contribution' to First Milk over the years.

"Jim’s commitment, drive, and steadfast focus on delivering for our farmer members has been invaluable," he added.

"I know I speak for all my Board colleagues when I say he will be missed.”

Mike Smith's appointment is subject to member ratification at the First Milk AGM later this year.