Welsh farmer ordered to pay out £8,000 for cattle welfare offences

A Welsh farmer who admitted causing unnecessary suffering to cattle has been handed a 12-month suspended prison sentence and ordered to pay out £8,000.

Anglesey County Council's animal health inspectors said they had found 'emaciated and dehydrated' cows and 18 carcasses buried in manure heaps.

Daniel Jones, 30, pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to cattle, failing to dispose of animal by-products, failing to identify cattle and failing to keep Veterinary Medicine records.

The prosecution was brought by the County Council after the offences took place on Bodafon y Glyn, between January 2023 and April 2024.

Several dead cattle and calves had been discovered at the farm and others which were emaciated and dehydrated had to be put down.

Mr Jones, 30, also failed to identify cattle and keep veterinary records, which are critical to the integrity of the food chain and food safety.

Animal by-products were not disposed of by the approved methods, which ensure animal health and disease control.

At Caernarfon Crown Court, Mr Jones was handed a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

He is required to complete 120 hours unpaid work and undertake 16 months of rehabilitation.

Mr Jones was also ordered to pay out £8,000 in costs to Anglesey County Council.

Councillor Nicola Roberts, who is Anglesey’s Public Protection portfolio holder, welcomed the penalty handed down.

"This sentence comes following an extensive investigation conducted by our Animal Health officers," she added.

“We believe that this prosecution and sentence demonstrates that this type of criminal behaviour will not be tolerated.”