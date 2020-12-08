Welsh farmer's 'donate-a-sheep' raises charity funds

A Welsh farmer has launched a 'donate-a-sheep' appeal after he became inspired by Marcus Rashford's bid to ensure children received free school meals.

Iwan Pughe Jones is encouraging farmers to sell their ewes or lambs, with the profits donated to help families who are financially struggling as a result of the pandemic.

Livestock markets and auctions have all agreed to help with the Christmas appeal, with sales commencing this week.

The Salvation Army, based in Aberystwyth, will manage the funds, and a 'Farmer Appeal' page on JustGiving has been set up for the public to help raise money.

The online appeal has already raised well over £2,000 as of Tuesday 8 December.

"I was inspired by the effort of Marcus Rashford. What he achieved set a benchmark for us all to aspire to," the Mid Wales farmer said of the Manchester United player.

The money raised will be used to support families across the UK who are struggling as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.

He said that during lockdown, some households have had to make difficult choices such as turning off heating and electricity.

This was to "the point that they had to justify turning the oven on to cook food for their families for a certain period of time".

"They did not have the money to cover the cost, let alone offer their loved ones presents for Christmas day," he added.

"When times are tough we've a proud history of coming together as a nation to support those who are disadvantaged and struggling to make ends meet."