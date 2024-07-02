Welsh farmer sets eyes on breaking nine hour shearing record

An experienced Welsh shearer will be making a record-breaking attempt to shear sheep across nine hours later this month.

Meirion Evans, from North Wales, has been busy shearing in recent weeks and has spent months preparing himself both mentally and physically for his 9 hour British ewe record attempt.

The 25-year-old works on the family beef and sheep farm keeping Welsh Black Cross Limousin cows and mainly Mule Cross Texel ewes with some Welsh Mountain and Speckled Hill.

He also has a local contract shearing business, which keeps him busy over the summer months, and travels to New Zealand over the winter.

Mr Evans said: “Shearing has already given me many opportunities including seven seasons working in New Zealand – this is a great way to improve and also to make new friends.”

On what motivated him to want to attempt the 9 hour British ewe record, he said: “I have helped at several record attempts over the years, I enjoyed being a part of the team and supporting shearers to do their best in whatever record they were attempting.

"I also very much liked the atmosphere and wanted to attempt the record myself."

He added: “There are many within the industry I look up to and I remember from a young age watching videos of Stacey Te Huia from New Zealand shearing which was a big inspiration to me.”

Gareth Jones, head of member engagement at British Wool, said record attempts are an opportunity to promote the quality of British wool to wider audiences.

“As a member organisation, British Wool is committed to supporting champions as representatives and ambassadors.

"We’re delighted to be supporting Meirion to help him achieve his goals and wish him the very best of luck.”

The event, taking place on 13 July, also hopes to raise £2,000 for farming charity DPJ Foundation.