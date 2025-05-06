Welsh farmer urges early checks after bowel cancer diagnosis

A farming contractor is encouraging others in the community to prioritise their health and seek medical advice early, after publicly sharing his own cancer diagnosis.

John Davies, 54, from Denbighshire, recorded a candid video on the land where he works, opening up about being diagnosed with bowel cancer a year and a half ago.

Currently undergoing chemotherapy and other treatment, his message forms part of the #NipItInTheBud campaign, by the Farming Community Network (FCN) and Macmillan Cancer Support.

The campaign aims to raise awareness of cancer risks and symptoms within the farming and rural communities, where early diagnosis can often be delayed.

“I wasn’t feeling too well, I felt a bit down," John said, "I was going to the toilet more often, and felt that things were pulling on the stomach.”

“Like many men and people from the countryside, it’s in our nature to be a little hard-headed. After six months my partner decided to take me to the doctor for an examination.

"After doing a stool test, the doctor came back on the phone and told me that there was quite a bit of blood in the stools.

"I then got an appointment to go to Glan Clwyd Hospital to see an oncologist, who did a few further tests.

"They discovered a tumour in my intestine and I was diagnosed with bowel cancer.”

John’s story was shared in the same week as a special reception at Buckingham Palace celebrating the work of community-based cancer support organisations.

Representatives from FCN attended the event, underlining the specific barriers people in agriculture often face when accessing healthcare and cancer services.

John added: “It is important that we as men, as farmers, look after our own health – that your families, especially your children, know that there is a future for you if you are treated early enough.”

FCN offers confidential support to those in the farming community who are dealing with illness, stress, or hardship.

Volunteers – many with farming backgrounds – are available to listen and connect people with additional help.

Anyone in need of support can contact FCN confidentially on 03000 111 999 or by email at help@fcn.org.uk.