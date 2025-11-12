Welsh farmers asked to 'Donate a Lamb' to help change young lives

Farmers across Mid and North West Wales are being encouraged to become “game changers” by donating a lamb to help fund an award-winning project supporting young people in rural communities.

The Game Change Project, based at Aberhafesp near Newtown in Powys, works with more than 120 young people each year, offering practical, outdoor learning for those disengaged from mainstream education.

Through farming, conservation and teamwork, it helps young people build confidence, gain skills and prepare for life in their communities.

Now, a new fundraising committee has launched a simple but powerful appeal — ‘Donate a Lamb’ — to raise vital funds for its expanding education and wellbeing programmes. Five lambs have already been pledged by local farmers keen to back the initiative.

Clare Bound, a parent and chair of the fundraising committee, said many people were unaware of how wide-reaching the project’s support is.

“Many people don't realise that we support young people from all backgrounds, including the farming community, from across Mid and North West Wales,” she explained.

A farmer herself, Clare has offered to coordinate the logistics of lamb donations, including transport and movement records, to make the process as easy as possible for those wishing to take part.

Project director Sian Roberts said the initiative was an opportunity for the rural community to make a real difference. “We think this is a fantastic opportunity to promote our cause and raise awareness of issues affecting rural youth, as well as highlighting the hard work and generosity of the farming community,” she said.

She acknowledged the pressures farmers face but urged anyone who can to get involved: “We appreciate that it’s a tough time for the farming community but if farmers could donate a lamb to support our work, we would be very grateful.

"I would be happy to meet farming groups to talk to them about the project and our mission to provide a learning lifeline for disengaged young people.”

The donated lambs will be sold at Aberystwyth Livestock Market by Aled Ellis and Co Ltd Auctioneers on Saturday, 22 November, with all proceeds going directly to the Game Change Project.

Funds raised will help the not-for-profit organisation expand its reach by introducing outreach sessions at other locations and gaining accreditation as a training centre.

“This will mean that many more young people in Powys and other parts of Wales will have the opportunity to grow, learn and thrive in an environment which suits their needs,” Sian added.

Farmers wishing to donate a lamb or learn more about the project can contact Sian Roberts on 07766 606276 or email sian@thegamechangeproject.org

.