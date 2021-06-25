Welsh farmers could see BPS 2022 at current funding levels

Farmers in Wales could receive next year's BPS at current levels, but only if the Welsh government receives the same funding from the UK government for agriculture.

The revelation comes after Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths was asked in the Senedd on Wednesday (23 June) if she would safeguard the BPS at current funding levels for 2022.

Asking the question, Plaid Cymru Rural Affairs Spokesperson Cefin Campbell said that in the context of Covid and the trade policies of the UK government, there was a need for economic stability.

In her response, Ms Griffiths said that it was important to give farmers certainty in uncertain times.

With regards to the 2022 BPS budget, she stated that "so long as we [Welsh government] get that same funding from the UK government, we’ll do that for 2022."

Her comments have been welcomed by farming groups in the country, with NFU Cymru saying it was a 'clear commitment' from the Minister.

The union's president John Davies said: "It is reassuring, and a comfort to the industry, to now hear the intention of this Welsh government to maintain the funding for the scheme at current levels, provided that the UK government commits to the same level of funding for 2022.

“Throughout the Covid pandemic I have been immensely proud of the way the industry has continued to secure the supply of safe, high quality affordable food for all in society.

"The stability that the BPS provides has been, and continues to be, crucial in underpinning high quality food production in Wales."

Both the Minister and Cefin Campbell referenced the UK government’s trade policies and the impact they could have on Welsh farming.

Mr Davies said this was a factor that must now actively be considered as part of the economic assessments that the Minister had commissioned ahead of the further development of a bespoke Welsh agricultural policy.

“It is absolutely vital that we get this right, as the bill and the policies that are subsequently developed will define Welsh agriculture for a generation to come," he said.