Welsh farmers face service lockout without new GOV.UK login switch

Farmers and rural businesses in Wales are being warned they could lose access to key support services unless they re-register under a new government system.

The Welsh Government has confirmed that all users must re-register with Farming Connect and move to GOV.UK One Login, replacing the existing Government Gateway system as part of a wider digital overhaul.

The change affects access to vital services many farm businesses rely on day-to-day, including advisory support, business planning, training, e-learning and animal health and welfare programmes, as well as resources linked to the Sustainable Farming Scheme.

Farming Connect itself provides training, advice and support to help businesses improve performance and prepare for future policy changes, making continued access critical for many producers.

Farmers are being urged to complete the process as soon as possible to avoid disruption.

As part of the transition, the first step is to create a GOV.UK One Login account via the government website.

Once this is set up, users must re-register with Farming Connect through RPW Online.

Crucially, businesses will need their existing CON number to complete the process, with letters already issued listing all relevant details.

Officials stressed that re-registration is essential to maintain access to services and existing records.

By completing the process, users will retain their training history and Personal Development Plan (PDP), with all data transferring automatically to the new system.

Maintaining access to Storfa Sgiliau records will be particularly important for those planning to apply for the Sustainable Farming Scheme.

The Welsh Government said the move is part of a broader shift towards a more streamlined and secure login system across public services.

Support remains available for those needing help, with the Farming Connect Service Centre offering guidance and step-by-step assistance.

With the transition already under way, farmers are being urged not to delay, as failure to re-register could leave businesses locked out of essential support services.