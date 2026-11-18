Farmers must complete applicable universal actions by 31 December and update their online dashboards by 15 January

Welsh farmers could face grant payment delays until February if they fail to meet key Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) deadlines, with financial penalties also possible.

Rural organisations are urging farmers enrolled in the Welsh Government scheme to complete all applicable universal actions by 31 December 2026.

Farmers must also update their online dashboards to confirm completed actions by 15 January 2027 at the latest, or risk delays to their outstanding payments.

The warning comes as balance payments under the scheme's universal layer are due to begin on 11 December.

However, payments for farmers who miss the January dashboard deadline will not begin to be processed until 1 February 2027, with no guarantee of receiving the money on that date.

The prospect of delayed payments could add to cash flow pressures on Welsh farms, particularly during the winter months when businesses face ongoing feed, energy and operating costs.

The Farmers' Union of Wales (FUW) has previously raised concerns about the financial challenges facing agricultural businesses following a difficult year marked by drought, livestock disease and rising costs.

Speaking in September, FUW president Ian Rickman warned: "This year has proven to be extremely challenging for Welsh farming businesses."

The Welsh Government has already increased SFS advance payments from 70% to 80% of anticipated claims to help ease financial pressures.

In October, ministers confirmed that 90% of SFS claimants had received an advance payment, although outstanding balances remain subject to validation and completion of the necessary requirements.

The deadlines affect thousands of agricultural businesses, with official figures showing that 8,104 farmers applied for the SFS Universal Layer in 2026, covering more than 905,000 hectares.

A further 8,038 farmers opted to remain in the Basic Payment Scheme during the first year of the transition.

Launched in 2026, the SFS aims to support Welsh agriculture by balancing food production with environmental management and efforts to tackle climate change.

Its universal layer provides financial support for up to 12 core actions, depending on individual farm circumstances, covering areas including animal welfare, soil health and tree planting.

Under Welsh Government rules, farmers could face a 4% reduction in their total universal payment for each applicable action left incomplete or not confirmed through the dashboard.

However, official guidance makes clear that farmers who have only partially completed certain actions should still record the work undertaken.

Some requirements also have longer deadlines, with designated site management plans not required until 2030 and certain tree planting obligations extending to 2028, although planting plans must be completed this year.

CLA Cymru, which represents around 3,000 members across Wales, is encouraging farmers to check their progress and complete outstanding requirements as soon as possible.

Writing on the organisation's website, CLA Cymru senior policy adviser Fraser McAuley said: "It is important that you complete any remaining actions and update your Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) Universal Layer Dashboard."

Additional help is being provided by the FUW, which has organised a series of winter farming conferences across Wales during November.

The events offer two hours of accredited continuing professional development towards Universal Action 4, with FUW staff available to assist farmers in updating their SFS dashboards.

For farmers registered with Farming Connect, relevant training records can also be transferred into the SFS dashboard, provided their accounts are correctly linked through Rural Payments Wales.

Those struggling with online requirements are being encouraged to seek assistance rather than risk delays to their remaining payments.

Farmers needing help with Rural Payments Wales can call 0300 062 5004 to arrange a digital assistance appointment at a Welsh Government regional office.

Guidance on scheme requirements, record-keeping and dashboard updates is also available through the Welsh Government's Farm Liaison Service at farmliaisonservice@gov.wales.