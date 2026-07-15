Welsh farmers fund equivalent of 18 air ambulance missions

The Farmers’ Union of Wales has raised £65,000 for Wales Air Ambulance Charity — equivalent to the cost of 18 missions.

The money was collected during Ian Rickman’s first term as FUW president, from 2023 to 2026, through events organised by the union, its members and FUW Insurance Services Ltd.

Fundraising included Farmhouse Breakfast Week, an ATV raffle, tractor runs, collections at agricultural shows and numerous county and staff events across Wales.

Mr Rickman formally presented the cheque during a visit to the charity’s Dafen base in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire.

He said Wales Air Ambulance provided an invaluable service across the country, particularly for people living and working in rural communities.

“I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together in support of Wales Air Ambulance Charity over the past three years,” he said.

“The fantastic amount we have raised is a reflection of the generosity and community spirit of FUW members, staff and rural communities across Wales.”

Mr Rickman said every contribution, from attending a farmhouse breakfast to buying an ATV raffle ticket or donating at an agricultural show, had helped make the campaign a success.

Wales Air Ambulance is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026.

Founded on St David’s Day in 2001, it has grown from one helicopter operating five days a week to four helicopters and a fleet of rapid-response vehicles providing critical care across Wales around the clock.

Since its first mission, the service has responded to more than 56,000 incidents.

The charity continues to rely on public donations to raise the £13 million required each year to keep its helicopters flying and rapid-response vehicles on the road.

Dr Sue Barnes, chief executive of Wales Air Ambulance Charity, said the organisation had enjoyed a successful three-year partnership with Mr Rickman and the union.

“We have had a fantastic three years working with Ian and his brilliant team,” she said.

“It has been a joyous pan-Wales partnership, involving our staff, crew and volunteers across the country.”

Dr Barnes added: “Collaborations like this are key to everything we do, helping keep our helicopters in the sky and rapid response vehicles on the road.”

Mr Rickman was re-elected as FUW president at the union’s Grand Council meeting in June 2026.

His chosen charity for his new presidential term will be announced at the Royal Welsh Show later this month.

Dr Barnes said the £65,000 raised by FUW members was equivalent to the cost of 18 missions.

“They truly are lifesavers,” she added.