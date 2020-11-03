Welsh farmers prepare for new capital grant scheme

Farming businesses in Wales will soon be able to tap into more than £1.5m of Welsh government funding as part of a new capital grant scheme.

The Farm Business Grant – Yard Coverings scheme will support improvements in all aspects of nutrient management by strengthening existing on-farm infrastructure.

It will support roofing over any previously uncovered existing livestock feeding areas, the livestock gathering area, manure storage area, existing slurry stores and existing silage stores.

It will also provide funding for some secondary items, including rainwater goods for existing buildings, rainwater harvesting systems and slurry analysis kits.

The scheme will be based on the existing Farm Business Grant model but with a requirement to submit before and after geo-tagged photographs as part of the application and claim process.

The Welsh government says detailed guidance documents on the grant support and eligibility criteria will be published online shortly.

Eirwen Williams, director of rural programmes with Menter a Busnes, said that farmers were able to access advice through the Farming Connect Advisory Service.

“It is important to seek expert independent advice now, so that you are fully aware of what improvements your business needs before you apply for grant funding.

“A successful grant application could represent a win-win opportunity for you, for your business and for the future professionalisation and modernisation of the farm and forestry industry in Wales."

The scheme will open for expressions of interest on 9 November and close on the 18 December 2020.

A second application round is scheduled to open on 18 May 2021.