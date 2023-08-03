Welsh farmers raise £50,000 for rural mental health charity

The Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) has boosted the funds of mental health charity the DPJ Foundation with £50,000 after three years of fundraising.

One in 4 people will suffer with mental health problems in their lifetime, with the agriculture sector having one of the highest suicide rates of any sector.

Concerns about the unpredictable weather, animal disease, support payments and other uncertainties are weighing on the minds of many farmers.

Coupled with the loneliness and isolation that comes with farming means that farmers and agricultural workers are highly susceptible to poor mental wellbeing.

Based in Pembrokeshire, the DPJ Foundation was announced as the FUW’s presidential charity at the Royal Welsh Show in 2019.

The charity has grown and covers the whole of Wales with all areas of support.

The FUW has worked with the DPJ Foundation since its inception in 2016, helping to raise funds and vital awareness of mental health issues in rural communities.

The union has held various fundraising activities in that time, including farmhouse breakfast events, mountain climbs, walks and bingo nights.

Former FUW president Glyn Roberts, who presented the cheque to the DPJ Foundation, said: “The work the DPJ Foundation has done since its inception has been invaluable.

"They save lives, every day. We will continue to work with them and others to keep mental health on the agenda and explore ways to help people enjoy better mental health and access help where and when it is needed.”

Kate Miles, charity manager of the DPJ Foundation, added that the charity was 'overwhelmed' by the amount raised by the FUW.

"This is a phenomenal amount and for a small charity like the DPJ Foundation, will make a massive difference to us," she said.

"To put this into context, last year, it cost us just over £100,000 in counselling costs through our Share the Load service; so £50,000 will help us dramatically.

“It has been a pleasure to work alongside FUW these past few years, including on initiatives such as the Farmhouse Breakfast Week which not only raised funds but also brought people together to combat loneliness and isolation."

Farmers and farm workers in Wales who want to get in contact with the charity can ring 0800 587 4262 or email Kate@thedpjfoundation.co.uk.