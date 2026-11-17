The Ffermio Bro scheme supports collaborative projects aimed at protecting farmland, wildlife and rural communities

An extra £624,000 is being made available to Welsh farmers to tackle flooding, restore habitats and improve water quality following strong demand for environmental funding.

The Welsh Government has announced additional investment in its Ffermio Bro scheme, allowing more farmers to begin projects aimed at strengthening climate resilience and protecting the natural environment.

The funding will support projects already developed with Wales' Designated Landscapes and local partnerships, with work to be completed by March 2027.

Ffermio Bro encourages farmers to work together on environmental improvements that extend beyond individual farm boundaries, including natural flood management, habitat restoration and measures to improve water quality.

The scheme also aims to help agricultural businesses withstand extreme weather conditions, including flooding and drought, while protecting farmland and surrounding rural communities.

Launched last year, Ffermio Bro has attracted strong interest from farmers, prompting the Welsh Government to make further funding available.

The additional £624,000 will allow more projects to get under way, with the newly funded work already developed in collaboration with local advisers and landscape partnerships.

These projects include restoring wildlife habitats, improving the condition of waterways and introducing natural flood management measures designed to slow the flow of water and reduce flood risk.

Llyr Gruffydd, Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, said the funding would help farmers deliver practical environmental improvements.

"Farmers up and down Wales have told me that they are ready to act for nature, and we are backing them," he said.

"This extra £624,000 of funding means more projects can start now, helping restore habitats, improve water quality and reduce flood risk."

The scheme places particular emphasis on cooperation between neighbouring farms, recognising that environmental challenges such as flooding and water quality often extend beyond individual holdings.

By working with trusted local advisers, farmers can develop coordinated approaches to managing land and water while improving resilience to climate-related pressures.

The additional investment is intended to build on the scheme's early progress, supporting farming businesses and rural communities while delivering wider environmental benefits.

Mr Gruffydd added: "Projects like this help to keep family farms strong and our rural communities thriving."