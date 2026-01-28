Welsh farmers to receive £11m support as Farming Connect is extended

Welsh farmers preparing for the introduction of the Sustainable Farming Scheme will have access to £11m in support through a further year of the Farming Connect programme.

The funding will allow Farming Connect to continue operating across Wales as farmers adapt to changes expected under the new scheme.

The announcement was made by the Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, during a visit to Penllyn Estate Farm.

The programme will sit alongside the Sustainable Farming Scheme and is intended to support its implementation at farm level.

According to the Welsh government, the support will focus on helping farm businesses improve resilience and productivity, with areas including soil health, animal health and welfare, pest management, benchmarking, and skills development.

Announcing the funding, the Deputy First Minister said: “I’m pleased to announce an initial £11 million so Farming Connect can keep providing its important services to farmers across Wales for another year.”

He added: “Farming Connect will play a key role in helping farmers move towards the Sustainable Farming Scheme, and this funding shows our commitment to supporting them through that transition.”

Delivery of Farming Connect will continue under Mentera, which has retained the contract following a competitive tender process.

Eirwen Williams, director of rural programmes at Mentera, said: “We are proud of our record in delivering the Farming Connect programme on behalf of the Welsh government since 2011.”

She said the organisation was “delighted to be able to continue this work at such a crucial time for Welsh farming”.

During the visit, the Deputy First Minister met Tom Homfray of Penllyn Estate, who described how the programme has supported the business over a number of years.

Mr Homfray said: “Farming Connect has been a vital resource for our business.”

He cited staff training on machinery and support with professional qualifications and business planning.

He added: “It is a really good use of public money; they enhance technical skills, improve farm safety, provide opportunities to network, and ultimately help to boost farm profitability through better performance.”

The funding will cover a further year of Farming Connect as work continues on the development and rollout of the Sustainable Farming Scheme.