Welsh farmers urged to drop off plastics as new recycling trial begins

A new initiative is being trialled in Wales with the goal of recycling an extra 200 tonnes of farm plastics, with farmers now able to recycle their plastics at reduced cost.

The Natural Resources Wales (NRW) Four Rivers for LIFE project aims to boost collection and recycling of farm plastics across four river catchments: Teifi, Tywi, Cleddau, and Usk.

Farmers and landowners can recycle their farm plastics through designated drop-off centres located at livestock markets and sites in Talsarn near Lampeter, Crymych, Llandovery, Sennybridge, Raglan, and potentially Carmarthen.

Plastic waste such as silage wrap poses a significant threat to these rivers, the NRW explained.

It can harm wildlife — including fish, birds, and amphibians — through entanglement or ingestion, while also blocking waterways, hindering fish migration, and increasing flood risks.

Chris Thomas, senior land management officer said: “Farm plastics have been found in the Teifi, Tywi and Cleddau rivers and contribute to the overall environmental issues affecting their health.

"Healthy rivers support more than just farmers and the environment — they also help communities thrive and grow. Rivers can only fully perform this function and support farmers if they are healthy and free from pollution and plastic waste.”

The trial scheme aims to work closely with farmers and landowners to reduce plastic waste in these rivers, helping protected species such as salmon, lamprey, and otters to flourish.

NRW is partnering with Agriculture Plastics Environment (APE), Birch Farm Plastics, and Afonydd Cymru to spearhead the initiative.

Ian Creasey from APE said: “Learning from successful markets in Europe, ‘drop off centres’ significantly help farmers in recycling their used farm plastics, and is a key focus of this trial.

"This scheme is dedicated to supporting farmers to recycle their agricultural plastics, and by so doing help protect these rivers from potential plastics pollution.”

A 2023 WRAP report highlighted the UK’s agri-plastic recycling rate is currently between 20-30%, considerably lower than rates in countries like Germany, France, and Ireland, which boast recycling rates of 65%, 80%, and 90% respectively.

In 2024, West Wales Rivers Trust surveyed 100 farms across Carmarthenshire and Wales to assess disposal practices of agricultural plastics. Cost was identified as a major barrier to recycling for many farmers.

Cheryl Birch from Birch Farm Plastics commented: “We aim to increase the recycling rates of agricultural polythene and, through the collaboration with Four Rivers for LIFE and APE, provide a lower cost option to farmers using the service.

"Our costs are lower when collecting from drop off centres, so we are also able to pass that saving onto farmers and promote the recycling option for waste plastics for the benefit of farmers and the environment.”

The Teifi, Tywi, Cleddau, and Usk rivers are designated Special Areas of Conservation (SAC), recognising their international importance for wildlife such as salmon, lamprey, shad, otters, and water crowfoot.