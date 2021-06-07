Welsh farmers urged to join this year's Agri Academy

Welsh farmers looking to boost their business skills are being encouraged to apply for this year's Agri Academy programme.

Those in the industry who are wanting to develop more business acumen and achieve their potential as an individual are being told to consider the programme.

With two distinct schemes, the Business & Innovation programme is aimed at supporting the next generation of farming innovators and entrepreneurship.

Meanwhile, the Junior programme - a joint collaboration with Wales YFC - will support young people (16-19 years) who hope to follow a career in the food and farming.

The application window for this year’s Agri Academy opened from today (7 June) until Wednesday 30 June.

Einir Davies, development manager with Menter a Busnes, said: “If you are ambitious, keen to develop more business acumen and achieve your potential as an individual, we want you to apply for this year’s Agri Academy programme.

“For many of the 260 individuals all living, working or studying in rural Wales, who have in the last eight years, been through the ranks of the academy, the experience proved life-changing.

“The academy’s unique formula of providing mentoring, training, study visits and networking, all centred around three short but intensive study periods."

Because of Covid's impact on arranging overseas study visits in advance, this year’s academy candidates’ will be combining online ‘meet and greets’ and sector-specific webinars with visits to different parts of the UK.

Ms Davies said this brings its own benefits: “During the height of the pandemic last summer, it was apparent that there is a ready audience of individuals delighted to join online webinars.

"Which means, of course, that we can widen our speaker and mentor bookings to include experts from almost anywhere in the world that has WIFI.

“So, no fact-finding missions in Europe this year, but a speaker line-up that might take you much further afield,” she said.

All arrangements for this year’s programme will adhere strictly to any Covid-19 travel and social distancing restrictions which may be in place.