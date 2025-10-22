Welsh farmers warned of 'monumental shift' as SFS roll out looms

More than a thousand farmers have turned out across Wales to hear how the forthcoming Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) will reshape the industry — a change described as "a monumental shift" for farming.

The SFS is the Welsh government’s flagship post-Brexit agricultural policy, designed to replace the EU’s Basic Payment Scheme.

Instead of direct subsidies, it will reward farmers for undertaking environmental actions such as planting trees, improving soil health, enhancing biodiversity, and cutting carbon emissions.

Ministers say the scheme will help Wales meet climate targets and protect nature while continuing to support food production.

However, farming unions and opposition politicians have warned that the system could reduce farm output and place additional financial strain on family farms.

Set to launch on 1 January 2026, the SFS marks the most significant transformation in Welsh agricultural policy for a generation.

To help farmers prepare, the Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) has held eleven roadshow events from north to south Wales throughout the autumn.

The union provided practical guidance on how the scheme will operate — including payment structures, eligibility rules, and the gradual phasing out of Basic Payment Scheme support.

Farmers also heard about the FUW’s advisory services, such as local assistance with paperwork and tailored help to navigate the transition.

FUW President Ian Rickman said the meetings had highlighted both the challenges and opportunities the new scheme presents.

“The Sustainable Farming Scheme represents a monumental shift for our industry, and these meetings have clearly shown that farmers have many questions about what the future holds,” he explained.

“The FUW is here to help every step of the way… to ensure no member is left facing these changes alone.”

Gareth Parry, the union's head of policy. noted that the team had spoken directly with more than 1,200 farmers, travelling over 3,000 miles to deliver the sessions.

He praised the level of engagement, saying farmers had been asking detailed and thoughtful questions about the new framework.

“It’s vital that every farmer has access to the information they need to make decisions that are right for their business,” he said.

In the Senedd, the debate over the scheme remains highly charged. Labour and Plaid Cymru recently voted down a Conservative motion calling for the policy to be scrapped, despite warnings from opponents that it will wipe millions off farm incomes.

The Welsh government’s own economic impact assessment projects that the scheme could lead to the loss of 56,000 livestock, more than 1,100 on-farm jobs, and £76.3 million in farm business income.