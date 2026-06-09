Welsh farming consultant urges families not to ignore cancer signs

A retired Welsh agricultural consultant who cared for his wife through terminal cancer is urging farming families to seek help early if something does not feel right.

Nigel Davies, from Colwyn Bay, is sharing his family’s story during Carers Week to highlight the hidden reality of caring and the importance of acting on changes in health.

Mr Davies cared for his wife, Emma, after she was diagnosed with glioblastoma, the most aggressive and common form of primary brain cancer.

His story has been shared in a new awareness video as part of the #NipItInTheBud campaign, run through the Rural Communities Cancer Project by The Farming Community Network and Macmillan Cancer Support.

The campaign aims to raise awareness of cancer signs and symptoms in farming and rural communities.

Mr Davies said the first warning sign appeared while he and Emma were gardening together.

“She suddenly said that she could smell something horrible,” he said. “It didn’t seem serious at first, but it turned out to be the first sign that something was badly wrong.”

Emma underwent scans and tests in May 2023 before being diagnosed with glioblastoma.

Mr Davies said one of the hardest moments was telling their daughters, but their support in the months that followed became a source of comfort.

“However, having shared everything with them, their time and support between Emma’s diagnosis and death was incredible,” he said. “The next generation can be a great source of comfort and inspiration.”

Emma’s diagnosis also meant she immediately lost her driving licence, which Mr Davies said had a major impact on her independence.

He became her carer while continuing to deal with daily life and work.

“Supporting Emma through her illness was an honour,” he said. “I learned that when Emma wanted to talk, I needed to stop everything and listen.”

Mr Davies said that awareness helped both of them during her illness and gave them a deeper connection.

“That awareness ultimately helped me as much as it helped Emma,” he said. “It gave us a greater connection that others who don’t find that time might miss out on.”

During Carers Week, he hopes his experience will resonate with others caring for loved ones, particularly in rural areas where people often put work, family and farming responsibilities first.

In farming communities, long hours, isolation and a tendency to carry on can make it easier for symptoms or caring pressures to be hidden.

Mr Davies said it could be easy to delay seeking help when there was work to be done.

“It can be easy to put things off, especially when farming work comes first,” he said. “But if something doesn’t feel right, it’s so important to get it checked.”

He said early diagnosis could make a major difference not only for patients, but also for those around them.

“Early diagnosis can make a fundamental difference to the experience of everyone, close family members as well as the patient.”

The video has also been shared in Welsh by FCN Cymru to help reach farming families across Wales in their own language.

Linda Jones, national manager for Wales at FCN, said Mr Davies’ story reflected the experiences of many families in rural Wales.

“Stories like Nigel’s are incredibly powerful because they reflect the experiences of so many families across rural Wales,” she said.

“Caring for someone with cancer can be emotionally overwhelming and isolating, particularly in farming communities where people are used to simply carrying on.”

She said his honesty could help others feel less alone and encourage people to seek support sooner.

“Nigel’s honesty will help others feel less alone and may encourage people to seek help sooner — both for themselves and for loved ones.”

Mr Davies said: “If something doesn’t feel right, don’t ignore it. Getting help early could save your life or give you and your loved ones the most precious additional time and memories.”

The campaign is urging anyone worried about possible cancer symptoms to contact their GP as soon as possible.