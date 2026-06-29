Welsh farming groups offered £12,000 for on-farm trials

Welsh farming groups can now apply for up to £12,000 to test practical ideas on farm, with no match funding required.

Farming Connect has opened applications for its Our Farms Network initiative, which will support short-term, farmer-led trials across Wales.

The application window is open until midnight on Monday 3 August 2026.

The funding is aimed at Discussion Groups, Agrisgôp groups and non-Farming Connect discussion groups looking to tackle shared challenges, test new approaches and share results with the wider industry.

The initiative is designed to help farmers work together on focused ideas that could improve productivity, resilience and environmental performance. Farming Connect said the programme will reduce risk for groups wanting to try new approaches, while helping successful ideas move more quickly from discussion into action.

Previous group projects across Wales have already delivered measurable results in areas including animal health, grassland efficiency, low-carbon farming and biodiversity.

In one dairy project, reductions in mastitis led to potential annual savings of more than £130,000 on a single farm. Other projects have focused on liver fluke control, helping farmers better understand disease risk and use that knowledge in future management decisions.

Another trial used thoracic ultrasound scanning to provide new insights into calf health and growth performance, supporting better decisions on management and antimicrobial use.

The programme aligns with the Sustainable Land Management framework and the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Farming Scheme.

Applications are open to established groups across all agricultural sectors and themes. To qualify, each project must involve at least five farmers, show clear collaboration and demonstrate that the group has met at least four times in the past 12 months, with at least four further meetings planned during the project.

Farming Connect is looking for clear, well-planned proposals that show strong collaboration, good value for money and the potential to deliver meaningful results.

Funding can be used to bring in specialist support, including consultants or scientists, as well as equipment hire for data collection and analysis, sampling, technical reporting and communication of findings.

Farming Connect said this will help ensure lessons learned are shared beyond the farms directly involved.

A briefing webinar will be held on 8 July from 8.15am to 9am to provide guidance for prospective applicants, with farmers able to pre-register through the Farming Connect website.

Applications should be submitted by the discussion group lead on behalf of members, with full agreement across the group and all required participant details included.

Farming Connect said all participating farmers must have re-registered with Farming Connect through RPW for the application to be considered.

Groups with a strong idea, regular meetings and at least five participating farmers are being urged to apply before the August deadline.