Welsh farming red tape burden faces independent review

Welsh farmers are set for the first major review of agricultural red tape in 15 years, as concerns grow that regulation is placing unsustainable pressure on family farms.

Farm leaders have welcomed the Welsh government’s decision to launch an independent nine-month review into the bureaucratic burden facing Welsh farm businesses.

The review, commissioned by Llyr Gruffydd MS, Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, will examine the cumulative impact of regulation on the sector.

It will be led by John Davies, a beef and sheep farmer from Brecon and former NFU Cymru President.

The review comes amid mounting concern among farmers over the scale and complexity of regulation, with more than 80% of respondents to a recent survey identifying it as a key concern for the year ahead.

NFU Cymru President Abi Reader said an independent assessment of the regulatory burden had been a key request in the union’s Senedd Election manifesto.

“An independent review of the regulatory burden affecting Welsh farming businesses was a key ask of NFU Cymru's Senedd Election manifesto,” she said.

Ms Reader said it was right that a fresh review should now take place, given that 15 years had passed since the last assessment of red tape and bureaucracy.

She said the review must look at how new policies and regulations introduced during that period have affected Welsh agriculture.

“The Minister’s announcement is a positive step and recognition of the real concerns being raised by farmers across Wales,” she said.

“Our members are clear that the volume and complexity of current rules is placing unsustainable pressure on farming businesses.”

The review comes during a period of significant change for Welsh agriculture, with farmers continuing to deal with the Control of Agricultural Pollution Regulations 2021 while preparing to meet the requirements of the Sustainable Farming Scheme for the first time in 2026.

Ms Reader said regulation had an important role in maintaining standards, but warned that it must be practical for farm businesses to deliver.

“While regulation has an essential role in underpinning high standards, it must also be proportionate, workable and joined-up,” she said.

She said the review should focus on streamlining on-farm requirements, reducing duplication and improving clarity, adding that policy delivery must be “practical and achievable for farm businesses on the ground”.

NFU Cymru said it will engage with its boards, counties and wider membership in the coming weeks, inviting farmers to provide detailed feedback and practical examples of where regulation and policy are creating challenges, as well as where improvements could be made.

Ms Reader said the review must be shaped by the experience of those directly affected.

“It is vital that this review is informed by real-world experience and shaped by those directly affected,” she said.

She said input from members would help build a strong evidence base on the current burden facing farming families.

NFU Cymru also welcomed the appointment of Mr Davies to lead the work, describing him as “a hugely well-respected figure within the Welsh agricultural industry”.

Ms Reader said Mr Davies had a strong understanding of the regulatory landscape and the experience needed to scrutinise the issue effectively.

She said the review represented an important opportunity to change how regulation works for Welsh agriculture.

“This is a significant opportunity to reset how policy and regulatory requirements work for Welsh farming,” she said.

“We look forward to working with John Davies and the Welsh government to ensure that it delivers meaningful, lasting change.”

NFU Cymru said the review must lead to practical changes that reduce duplication, improve clarity and make regulation easier for farm businesses to manage.