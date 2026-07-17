Welsh farms face growing water pressure as dry weather deepens

Parts of north and south-east Wales have entered prolonged dry weather status after the country received just 5% of its expected July rainfall.

Natural Resources Wales said the shortage was increasing pressure on rivers, groundwater, soils, wildlife and land management across the worst-affected areas.

The Clwyd, Dee and Upper Severn catchments received below-average rainfall during June, despite Wales recording average totals overall.

NRW warned on Thursday (16 July) that conditions could deteriorate rapidly unless significant and sustained rain arrives in the coming weeks.

For farmers and land managers, continued dry weather could place further pressure on water availability, soil conditions and wildfire prevention.

Producers have been urged to monitor local conditions and follow NRW’s guidance on agricultural practices during dry weather.

The prolonged dry weather classification is the first stage of NRW’s drought plan and does not amount to a formal drought declaration.

It is used when below-average rainfall persists long enough to reduce river flows and groundwater levels while drying soils and vegetation.

River flows are already exceptionally low in parts of north and south-east Wales, while groundwater levels continue to fall.

Many rivers have reached or exceeded 20°C, a level that can become dangerous for fish during low flows.

Temperatures in the Wye and Usk have climbed above 26°C.

NRW teams have also received reports of dry riverbeds in north Wales, fish in distress and concerns over salmon welfare.

Rhian Thomas, sustainable water and nature manager at NRW, said repeated heatwaves were beginning to affect rivers, lakes, habitats and wildlife.

NRW will increase monitoring and respond to environmental incidents linked to low water levels and prolonged heat.

Dry vegetation has also heightened the risk of wildfires across the countryside.

A major incident was declared after several serious wildfires in north Wales during the previous weekend.

Ms Thomas said the conditions followed another record-breaking spring and summer in 2025, when drought was declared across much of Wales.

“We expect these extreme weather patterns to become more frequent as our climate changes – with wetter winters and drier summers becoming the norm.”

NRW is coordinating its response with the Welsh Government, water companies, farming unions, councils, the Met Office, Public Health Wales and the Environment Agency.

Households, farms and businesses have been asked to use water carefully while pressure on rivers, wildlife and groundwater remains high.

NRW said avoiding unnecessary consumption could help protect supplies needed to support the wider environment.