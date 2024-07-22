Welsh food and drink industry sees growth of 10%

Statistics published today show the food and drink industry in Wales grew by 10% last year, with a total turnover of £24.6 billion in 2023.

Businesses in the food and drink supply chain, which contains agriculture, had a total turnover of £22.3bn in 2022.

The number of businesses increased by 1%, to 28,768 in 2023, according to the Welsh government figures.

The food and drink supply chain employed 228,500 people in 2023, equivalent to 17% of Wales’ total workforce.

Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, said: “Welsh food and drink is a real success story and its economic contribution to the Welsh Economy is higher than ever.

“This success creates the wealth that underpins the development of our vital agri-food industry."

First Minister Vaughan Gething added: “Our food industry is at the heart of our lives, our communities and our nation.

"We must support the sector to cultivate a more self-sufficient Wales, where we champion sustainability and foster a robust local element to the food system and supply chains."