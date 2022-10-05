Welsh food firms targeted for major procurement opportunities

Food and drink companies in Wales can access free one-to-one support to capitalise on major procurement opportunities in the public sector.

As part of its Larder Cymru project, Menter Môn is targeting up to 50 producers and processors with mentoring and guidance sessions.

Funded by Welsh government, the scheme is focused on strengthening relations within local supply chains to position regionally produced food as a compelling proposal for large contracts nationwide.

Larder Cymru project manager, Dafydd Jones said: “To complement this, interested parties can get in touch with us for one-to-one sessions where we can offer guidance on a range of issues, from procurement to marketing, supply chains and monitoring social value.

“We will be able to explore how public sector opportunities benefit their organisation, gauge how much experience and expertise they have and establish key next steps, including an action plan, training and milestones.”

The project is working with public sector purchasers, procurement officers and catering managers in a range of different organisations to understand their supply chain requirements and how they can bridge the gap for independent suppliers.

Menter Môn will also look at how small firms can join forces to be included in tenders for bigger opportunities that would previously have been unavailable to them.

The project’s overall aim is to strengthen support within the local supply chain to position locally produced food and drink so that it is a compelling proposal for large supply contracts.

It also looks at lowering the sector’s carbon footprint, increasing profitability for independent businesses in Wales and working towards a more supportive and sustainable arena for producers and the public sector.

Mr Jones said: “By developing shorter supply chains, it will provide the opportunity for food producers and suppliers to go for bigger contracts, the produce will travel a shorter distance – providing environmental and financial benefits, notably given fuel price hikes.

“We add value by working with businesses, trainers and accreditors and referring the suppliers to the right people at the right time, ensuring communication channels are seamless and progress is made.

“If their products and services complement each other we can give them the best platform to secure contracts that will make a positive difference to local economies, the environment and communities across Wales for years to come.”