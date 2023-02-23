Welsh gov unveils £23m support for Farming Connect

A new £22.9m Farming Connect programme will be available for farmers in Wales over the next two years to support them as they prepare to move to the new Sustainable Farming Scheme.

Farming Connect offers business support, improves resilience, provides access to the latest innovations and helps develop farm businesses.

It plays a key role in helping farms reach net zero carbon emissions through advice and support.

Since its launch in 2015 the current Farming Connect programme has supported over 26,500 individuals, including 12,615 businesses.

The new programme will run for two years until March 2025 and will focus on preparing farmers to transition to the new Sustainable Farming Scheme.

The over-arching themes for the new programme will be sustainability, improved environmental performance and greater global competitiveness.

Minister for Rural Affairs Lesley Griffiths made the announcement on a farm which has benefited from Farming Connect.

She said: “The new Farming Connect programme I am announcing today will support farmers in Wales at a key time.

“The new Sustainable Farming Scheme will begin in 2025, and Farming Connect will provide the support farmers need to prepare for the new scheme.

“Farming Connect is valued by the industry and I know its services will be crucial in the next two years as we prepare the way for the SFS.

“It will provide advice on how farming businesses can adapt and remain competitive.”

For the first time it will include a horticultural programme providing sector specific support for all rural growers, and a new ‘sheep genetics’ programme has been developed for sheep farmers.