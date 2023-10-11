Welsh government delays 170kg/ha nitrogen limit for third time

Welsh farm leaders have welcomed a third delay to the introduction of a whole farm nitrogen limit and a new commitment to a higher nitrogen limit for next year.

Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has confirmed the whole farm nitrogen limit from livestock manure of 170kg per hectare will be delayed until 1 January 2024.

She also announced plans to bring forward amendments to NVZ regulations to implement an Enhanced Nutrient Management Approach from 1 January to 31 December 2024.

Nitrate vulnerable zones (NVZs) are areas within Wales that contain surface water or groundwater susceptible to nitrate pollution from agricultural activities.

They are designed to improve water quality in rivers and lakes, but it means tougher restrictions on fertiliser and manure spreading.

In 2021, the Welsh government introduced an all-Wales NVZ designation in a move that had angered farming groups.

The Welsh government's new announcement follows an industry-wide consultation which received more than 1,500 responses.

Farm leaders in Wales have frequently warned that the 170kg per hectare holding nitrogen limit from livestock manures would negatively affect farming and the wider supply chain.

There were fears the move would operate as a de facto stocking limit, reducing the numbers of livestock that farm businesses could carry.

Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) President Ian Rickman welcomed the changes: “We outlined how the proposals for a scheme to allow for a higher limit could serve as a significant safety net for a number of farmers in Wales in the short term who are already exceeding the 170kg limit.

“However, we also expressed major concerns in relation to the proposed criteria and requirements and how this would effectively determine how many farms would be eligible for such a scheme.”

The Minister confirmed that where nutrient management plans for 2024 indicate the 170kg limit is likely to be exceeded, farmers must notify Natura Resources Wales (NRW) by 31 March.

She also said that farmers must undertake additional actions consistent with the proposed licence conditions they consulted upon.

Mr Rickman said the Welsh government must now provide 'clear guidance as soon as possible' setting out further actions farmers would have to undertake and what evidence they would be expected to provide.

He added: “The need for a third delay of the whole farm nitrogen limit, as welcomed as it is, is symptomatic of the poorly thought out regulations which were introduced in the first place."

NFU Cymru President Aled Jones said evidence showed that an increase to a 250kg/ha annual holding nitrogen limit from livestock manures "can be justified and will not damage the environment".

"The consequences of the 170kg/ha nitrogen limit imposed by the regulations has been all the more concerning given that farming businesses are experiencing pressure on their margin.

"The need for a long-term sustainable solution that enables farmers to operate above the 170kg nitrogen per hectare limit from livestock manures beyond 2024 cannot be overstated."

He added: "We welcome Welsh government’s commitment to carry out an economic assessment and to look at alternative measures as part of the four yearly review of the regulations.

"This review needs to be expedited to ensure it is completed and actions implemented ahead of 31 December 2024, we are committed to working with Welsh government to take this forward.”