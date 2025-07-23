Welsh government reopens support for organic farming under SFS

Support for Welsh farmers converting to organic has been officially reinstated this week under the new Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS).

For the first time since 2022, farmers can now apply for financial assistance to begin the two-year process of transitioning to organic methods, following the Welsh government’s unveiling of the SFS.

The move has been welcomed by organic campaigners as a boost for nature-friendly farming and domestic food security.

Support for farmers already operating organically was reinstated in 2024 after pressure from the Welsh Organic Forum.

However, until now, no support has been available for new entrants to organic production.

The SFS, set to fully launch in 2026, includes an "Optional Layer" of actions, with organic conversion among them.

The conversion period is often the most financially challenging stage for farmers, as they must adhere to organic standards without yet being able to market produce as organic.

Under the scheme, a range of payment rates will be available depending on farm type, and up to £500 per year will be offered to cover certification costs during the transition.

Haydn Evans, Head of Farming Cymru at the Soil Association and chair of the Welsh Organic Forum, praised the development.

He said: “We are delighted to see Welsh government recognising the many benefits that organic farming delivers for the environment by reopening this vital support for organic conversion.

"This welcome commitment reflects decades of the government’s investment in healthy soils, nature-rich farms and pioneering food businesses via support for organic.

"It also provides much needed reassurance and clarity to all farmers across Wales who can now look to invest in sustainability on their farms with more confidence.

“The organic market has seen a decade of growth but for too long we have seen this demand largely being met by imports with organic farmland remaining largely static."

The application window for organic conversion opens today and closes on 12 September. Applications can be made online via the Welsh government website.

This support is part of a broader overhaul of agricultural funding in Wales. The SFS will replace the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS), which is being phased out by 2028.