Welsh government says Glastir contracts will end after December

Farm leaders in Wales have highlighted their shock after the Welsh government announced that mainstream Glastir contracts will not be extended.

Glastir Advanced, Glastir Commons and Glastir Organic contracts will not be extended beyond December this year, the Welsh government said today.

Wales currently has some 3,000 farms in Glastir agreements that will now come to an end in a few months time.

Instead, farmers will be offered the option to sign up to a 12-month agri-environment scheme focussing on habitat land.

The new scheme will be introduced from 1 January 2024 until the beginning of the Sustainable Farming Scheme in 2025.

The Farmers' Union of Wales (FUW) said the move would cause "major concerns" across the Welsh farming industry.

The union said the decision would have "implications" for farms, adding there would also be concerns over the practicalities of introducing a new replacement scheme over a period of just a few months.

FUW President Ian Rickman noted that some farms had been in such agreements for 30 years, with them changing their farming practices and stock numbers to cope with the scheme rules.

He warned: "This announcement will raise grave concerns for thousands of families, not only in terms of their financial viability but also with regard to how the Welsh government will implement such a scheme over such a short period of time."

There are currently some 2,100 Glastir Advanced contract holders and more than 450 Glastir Organic contract holders, as well as 180 Glastir common land agreements involving vast numbers of commoners.

It's understood that more than 17,000 Welsh farmers may be eligible to apply for the new interim scheme this autumn.

The FUW also expressed disappointment that the farming industry had been excluded from discussions on the cancellation of Glastir contracts and the design and introduction of a new interim scheme.

Mr Rickman said: "Despite us having repeatedly raised questions regarding the future of Glastir since December, there has been no such codesign."

The application window for the Welsh government's new scheme will open later this year, with contracts commencing in January 2024.

The Welsh government said further details of the new scheme would made available following discussions with stakeholders.

Wales' Minister for Rural Affairs, Lesley Griffiths said: “Through Glastir, we have supported farmers to maintain and enhance habitat protection; we want to maintain this investment as we transition to the new Sustainable Farming Scheme.

“I’m pleased today to announce an interim agri-environment scheme to continue supporting farmers to protect valuable habitats ahead of the introduction of the SFS.

“It’s important we have a scheme to ensure the valuable gains made under Glastir are not lost, and we’re also able to encourage more farmers to take part."