Welsh government unveils £1m to support projects reducing ammonia

The Welsh government is making £1m available to support new projects which can help reduce ammonia emissions, with the application window opening today.

Industry organisations can apply for a share of £1m to help develop products or services that reduce the volume of pollutants entering the atmosphere.

Ammonia is a primary pollutant emitted by agricultural activities, with most of it coming from the natural breakdown of animal by-products.

Ammonia emissions also come from transport and industry, but to a lesser extent than agriculture.

Those interested in applying will be given the opportunity to put together evidence packs demonstrating how their projects can reduce emissions.

Wales' Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths said tackling ammonia emissions was an important issue for the Welsh government.

She said the fund aims to help businesses develop innovative products and services which can make a difference to lessen the harmful impacts of the pollutant.

“We know most ammonia emissions come from the agriculture sector and so the challenge we are putting to businesses is primarily focussed on this," Ms Griffiths said.

“I encourage everyone with an interest in making a real difference to how we address this matter to apply for support.”

The fund is a Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI) competition spearheaded by the Welsh government.

Farming businesses interested can learn more about the competition online and apply for funding.