Welsh handler sells three-year-old working sheep dog for £14.7k

Welsh handler and trialist Dewi Jenkins was 'top dog' again at Skipton Auction Mart’s latest sale of working sheepdogs, with a £14,700 sale.

The top handler sold his three-year-old Llwynsarn Non, netting a top call of 14,000gns (£14,700), eclipsing the second top price entry by 10,000gns.

Dewi, of Tynygraig, Talybont, near Aberystwyth, has been responsible for multiple top price Skipton dogs at both live and online sales in recent years.

He was again top dog on price in March, with an £18,100 online sale.

Dewi arrived at the latest fixture with another entry by his main stud dog Jock, the reigning ISDS International Supreme Champion, with whom he also represented Wales at last year’s BBC One Man and His Dog final.

Another daughter of Jock set a then new world record price of 26,000gns for Dewi.

His black and white Non is out of Llwynsarn Eve, bred in North Wales by Hefin Jones, himself a former Welsh National champion.

The bitch was reared until ten-months-old by his girlfriend, Sara Lewis, then trained by Dewi and also used for two lambing seasons on his sister Sara Jenkinson’s neighbouring farm.

Both Dewi and his sibling also ran Nan successfully in novice and nursery trials respectively.

Having been mated earlier this month to fellow Welshman Aled Owen’s Llangwm Bud, the 2022 Reserve Supreme Champion behind Jock, Non now looks set to produce yet more top-class progeny, as well as being primed for Open trials.

She was the subject of avid ringside, phone and online interest, eventually falling to an online bidder from the Welsh borders who requested anonymity.

Skipton’s next two working sheep dog sales, the first online only, are scheduled for 13 June with another live field sale on 21 July.