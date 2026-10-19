Welsh holiday let owners face deadline to fight hefty tax bills

CLA Cymru wants the annual letting threshold cut from 182 to 105 days to reflect rural tourism realities

Welsh holiday let owners have just days to challenge controversial tax rules that have reportedly left some businesses facing unexpected bills running into tens of thousands of pounds.

The Country Land and Business Association (CLA) Cymru is urging affected businesses, including farmers with diversified tourism enterprises, to respond to a Welsh Government consultation before it closes on Friday, 23 October.

At the centre of the dispute is the 182-day letting requirement, introduced in 2023, which determines whether self-catering accommodation can qualify for non-domestic rates rather than council tax.

Under the current rules, properties must generally be available for commercial letting for at least 252 days annually and actually let for 182 days, with provisions allowing letting averages over multiple years.

Properties failing to qualify face council tax and potentially a second home premium of up to 300 per cent of standard rates.

CLA Cymru says some business owners have been given as little as seven days' notice to pay unexpected tax bills worth tens of thousands of pounds.

The organisation wants the annual letting threshold reduced to 105 days, arguing that existing requirements fail to reflect the realities of operating holiday accommodation in rural Wales.

The Welsh Government is reviewing the threshold and has used 154 days as an example of a possible four-week reduction, although no alternative figure has been agreed.

CLA Cymru warns that even this reduced requirement could prove unachievable for businesses outside popular tourist destinations.

A survey of CLA members found that nearly 30 per cent of the Welsh self-catering accommodation covered was let for fewer than 140 days annually.

The association argues that occupancy levels depend heavily on property size and location, and that lower letting figures should not automatically undermine a property's commercial status.

Of particular importance to farming businesses, the consultation is also considering an exemption for holiday accommodation operated by the owner or occupier of adjoining agricultural land.

This could include converted farm buildings and other self-catering properties on farmland, which are often used by farmers to diversify their income.

The proposed exemptions would remove certain historic letting requirements for qualifying properties, although operators would still need to demonstrate that accommodation would be available for commercial letting for at least 252 days in the coming year.

Other exemptions under consideration include properties forming part of wider businesses and accommodation that cannot be used as permanent homes because of planning restrictions.

The Welsh Government introduced the stricter rules partly to address concerns about second homes, the growth of holiday accommodation and the availability of housing for local communities.

However, it has acknowledged that some established tourism businesses make significant contributions to local economies despite being unable to meet the existing threshold.

Cabinet Minister for Finance Elin Jones said: “I am committed to getting the balance right – keeping homes in our communities while giving tourism the support it needs to thrive.”

CLA Cymru, which represents around 3,000 members across Wales, is calling for clearer guidance on exemptions and greater recognition of the challenges facing rural tourism businesses.

It is encouraging owners to submit evidence detailing annual letting figures, the impact of the 182-day rule on business plans and whether their accommodation forms part of a wider farming or rural enterprise.

Cleaners, tradespeople and hospitality businesses supported by the self-catering sector are also being urged to respond.

The Welsh Government intends to complete its review by the end of 2026, with any resulting legislative changes expected to take effect from April 2027.

With the consultation closing on 23 October, affected businesses have just days left to provide evidence that could shape the future of holiday let taxation in Wales.