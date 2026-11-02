Welsh horticulture grants open as new growers urged to apply

The scheme aims to help new growers establish businesses and encourage existing farms to diversify

Welsh farmers looking to break into commercial horticulture have a new funding opportunity scheduled to open today (2 November), with applications due to close on 15 January 2027.

The Welsh Government's Horticulture Start Up scheme is designed to help new growers establish businesses, including existing farms looking to diversify into fruit, vegetable and other horticultural production.

Under the previous funding round, successful applicants were eligible for a £3,000 grant to help cover the costs of establishing a commercial enterprise. However, the funding amount for the 2026–27 window has yet to be confirmed in updated guidance.

The scheme aims to encourage more people into horticulture by reducing some of the financial barriers associated with starting a business and developing new sources of income for Welsh farms.

Under the most recently published eligibility rules, applicants must be establishing a new commercial horticultural enterprise and be registered with Rural Payments Wales (RPW) Online, holding a Customer Reference Number.

Existing farmers can qualify if they are diversifying into horticulture for the first time, while established commercial horticultural producers are excluded.

Eligible enterprises under the previous rules included the commercial production of fruit, vegetables, ornamental plants, flowers and nursery trees.

Funding could be used for a range of start-up investments, including growing equipment, seeds, plants, harvesting systems, storage facilities and environmental monitoring technology.

Marketing, website development, rental costs and certain contracting services were also eligible, allowing businesses to invest in both production and routes to market.

However, the previous scheme excluded land purchases, tractors, other motor vehicles, permanent buildings and equipment bought before a grant offer was issued.

The funding was not simply paid to applicants when they received approval. Successful growers were required to complete their projects and demonstrate that the scheme's outcomes had been achieved before payment was released.

These requirements included establishing a commercial growing operation, producing horticultural crops, developing routes to market and demonstrating progress towards generating sales income.

Applicants also had to undertake relevant training and prepare a business plan covering at least three years, showing how the enterprise could develop into a commercially sustainable operation.

In its previous guidance, the Welsh Government said the scheme was intended to “partially mitigate the financial risk of investing in a new enterprise”, while encouraging more people to enter commercial horticulture.

The initiative also supports efforts to strengthen local food production, create rural employment opportunities and help agricultural businesses develop additional income streams.

By encouraging smaller enterprises and new entrants, the funding could provide an opportunity for farmers considering diversification into horticulture alongside their existing agricultural activities.

Applications are scheduled to be submitted through RPW Online, although the availability of the 2026–27 application form has not yet been independently confirmed.

Prospective applicants should check the latest Welsh Government guidance to confirm the grant amount, eligible expenditure and application requirements before making financial commitments.

The published application window runs from 2 November 2026 until 15 January 2027, giving prospective growers an opportunity to prepare proposals for new commercial horticultural ventures.