Welsh lamb moves online to capitalise on growth

UK red meat organisations are redoubling efforts to ensure that online retailers which have seen growth during the pandemic regularly stock Welsh lamb and beef.

With more people shopping online, promotional efforts for Wales's iconic farming exports have been ensuring that PGI Welsh Lamb and PGI Welsh Beef aren’t left behind by the trend.

Whilst the online grocery sales trends has surged across the world over the last 12 months, it is also reported that shoppers in the United Arab Emirates spent more whilst doing online grocery shopping compared to when they visited stores.

In Europe, key Welsh lamb markets Germany, Austria and Switzerland have also seen a large rise in e-commerce, with grocery shopping benefitting from an increase.

It is estimated that approximately 28% of European consumers who live in urban areas used online shopping as their main channel for buying groceries during lockdown.

Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) and Welsh processing companies have redoubled efforts to ensure that growing online retailers stock Welsh Lamb and Welsh Beef.

As a result, the customers of several new tech-savvy retailers have been enjoying the best of Welsh meat through online ordering services.

Denmark’s largest online retailer has recently started stocking selected Welsh lamb cuts and joins a host of other online retailers.

In the last year, two online grocery retailers in the UAE are now also stocking and selling Welsh lamb, as well as a specialist online food company in Singapore and a leading Japanese online retailer

Elsewhere, a German meat specialist website regularly sells out of its Welsh lamb products.

Deanna Jones, HCC’s export market development executive said coronavirus restrictions across the globe had altered consumer buying patterns significantly.

"In the UK and further afield, we are seeing that people are doing more online grocery shopping and this trend is likely to continue to grow over the coming months," she said.

"We’re really pleased to be welcoming new online retailers as stockists of Welsh lamb in a year which has seen more people turn to online grocery shopping.

"We now have a range of general supermarket retailers and more specialist, meat retailers selling Welsh lamb online in key export markets, which is great news for our industry.

"We are looking forward to securing more online partners for Welsh lamb across the world."