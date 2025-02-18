Welsh Lamb PGI in the Middle East for major promotional push

A celebration of PGI Welsh Lamb is currently taking place in the heart of the lucrative middle east market as the Gulfood tradeshow gets underway.

Key red meat exporters from Wales are attending the leading food and drink tradeshow, held in the Dubai World Trade Centre between 17-21 February.

The Middle East is considered an important destination for Welsh Lamb as it offers a market for premium cuts to higher-end customers.

The growing market also helps to achieve carcase balance with other, cheaper cuts exported elsewhere.

Welsh red meat promotion body, Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) is exhibiting at the Gulfood tradeshow and has hosted an exclusive event at the British Embassy in Dubai.

Key foodservice representatives were also at the intimate dinner, with the menu, designed by Chef Russell Impiazzi, showcasing the taste and versatility of Welsh Lamb.

It comes as Welsh Lamb’s share of the retail market is increasing, with the meat recently expanding into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

HCC’s market development lead, Jason Craig said the Gulfood event was a valuable opportunity to further develop the product's reputation abroad.

He said: “Gulfood is a key event in HCC’s calendar and is not to be missed due to the global reach of the buyers it attracts and the potential trading opportunities it offers for Welsh Lamb.

"It is a valuable opportunity to develop the product’s reputation and connect with new customers across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) region.

"We hope to forge new supply chain links whilst also telling the story behind its unique production methods and sustainable qualities.”

Welsh Lamb cooking demonstrations are taking place during the tradeshow, led by HCC’s Consumer Executive Elwen Roberts.

She is also prepare appetizing samples for an exclusive tasting session as part of the Welsh government’s Taste Wales international promotion.

Mr Craig added: “We are looking forward to a busy tradeshow and bustling fringe events which will offer numerous opportunities to demonstrate how special Welsh Lamb really is.”