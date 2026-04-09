Welsh landowners warned over costly river work mistakes

Farmers and landowners in Wales are being urged to seek expert advice before working in rivers and streams, as regulators warn mistakes could lead to costly damage, legal action and long-term environmental harm.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said poorly planned work — including common activities such as removing gravel, reshaping banks or straightening channels — can quickly create serious problems.

These include increased erosion, higher flood risk and damage to wildlife, as well as impacts on neighbouring land and infrastructure.

The warning comes as more landowners and farmers look to carry out maintenance, drainage and flood management work.

NRW said many of these issues could be avoided if those carrying out work sought advice before starting, helping them understand what permissions are required and how to proceed in a sustainable and lawful way.

Francesca Sanchez, specialist advisor for freshwater habitats and species at NRW, urged early engagement.

She said: “We’re asking landowners to get in touch with us before they start any work in a river or stream. It’s genuinely in their best interest to do so.”

She warned that problems are often only identified after damage has already occurred, adding: “Far too often, we hear about these activities only after something has gone wrong.”

In such cases, they could face enforcement action, including stop notices and costly restoration work.

Ms Sanchez said early contact can help prevent this, stressing that “a simple call at the start could prevent all of that”.

She added NRW aims to support farmers and landowners in protecting their land, avoiding harm to wildlife and preventing issues for neighbouring properties.

Natural features such as gravel shoals — key habitats for fish and other wildlife — have already declined by more than half in Wales over the past century.

Their removal or disturbance can destabilise river systems for years and lead to further environmental damage.

NRW also reminded landowners that most work in or near rivers requires permission from the regulator or local authority, and carrying out work without consent could be an offence.

Ms Sanchez said: “It’s always better to check what permissions you need before you carry out any work in a river or stream. It’s better for nature and for the landowner.”

She added that NRW can guide applicants through the process and help avoid accidental damage and enforcement action.

Early advice, the regulator said, can help prevent costly mistakes, protect wildlife and ensure work is carried out legally.