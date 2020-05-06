Welsh pig producers gain bespoke branded support

Pig producers can access up to £500 to work with an approved design company to develop branded promotional materials

Pig producers across Wales will be able to access bespoke promotional materials as part of an initiative being launched by an industry body.

The initiative by Menter Moch Cymru will help pig producers promote their brand by creating bespoke marketing and point of sale materials.

It will enable farmers to draw attention to their products and services, raising awareness of the quality and availability of pork from Wales.

Businesses can access up to £500 to work with an approved design company to develop branded promotional materials such as flyers, labels, digital adverts and graphics.







The Menter Moch Cymru project aims to support and develop the pig sector in Wales. The programme is funded by the Welsh government and the European Union.

Melanie Cargill, Menter Moch Cymru Project Manager, it is 'more important than ever' that businesses promote themselves and their products.

"Latest statistics show that consumers are sourcing more of their food from local businesses," she said.

"We have launched this new funding to help those enterprises, that form part of the pig sector in Wales, to ensure the take full advantage of this new trend and to build their brand for the future.”

“By playing a hands-on role in the design of their marketing materials, they will be able to project ‘their story’ to the broader public, add value to their offering and hopefully increase their customer base.”

“Additionally, it will hopefully result in a better consumer understanding of the fantastic pork being reared in Wales.”