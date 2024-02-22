Welsh poultry farmer hailed for 'dedication and commitment' to industry

A poultry farmer from Powys has been honoured at the NFU Conference for her dedication and commitment to the UK farming industry.

This year’s Meurig Raymond Award – named after the NFU’s former President – was presented to mid-Wales broiler producer Sharon Hammond.

Farming in Llanyre near Llandrindod Wells, she is well known for speaking regularly to the media on high-profile issues that impact farmers, offering balance on subjects such as water quality.

A member of NFU Cymru, she also works closely with local schools. Using her educational background, she teaches primary and secondary pupils about Welsh food and farming.

Sharon said: “There’s no I in team, there’s no I in NFU, I’m extremely proud to farm and very proud to be part of Brecon and Radnor NFU and speak up on behalf of our industry.

“The NFU is a family and we are here to support each other in the good times and bad but it also gives us the ability to speak up and fight for what we believe in.”

Responding to this year's recipient, NFU director general, Terry Jones said Sharon "is the embodiment of what the NFU is all about".

"As well as running a successful broiler enterprise, she regularly engages with colleagues from across the organisation, hosts stakeholders and politicians on her farm and speaks at NFU Cymru events," he said.

“Sharon’s continued hard work, dedication and positivity has helped raise the profile of Welsh farmers and what they do, making her a very worthy winner of this year’s award.”

Representing NFU Cymru, Sharon was selected from five nominees drawn from each of the NFU’s four English regions and NFU Cymru.